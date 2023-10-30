‘Utterly devastated’ Friends cast release joint statement on the death of Matthew Perry

The cast of Friends has released a joint statement on the death of Matthew Perry.

The actor, best known for playing Chandler Bing in the hit US sitcom, sadly passed away after an apparent drowning at his LA home on October 28 aged 54.

The late 54-year-old rocketed to fame alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer in the show – which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 until 2004.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, the fivesome said: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.”

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able.”

“For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Matthew was found unresponsive at his LA home after an apparent drowning in his hot tub on October 28.

TMZ previously reported that although first responders didn’t find any illicit drugs at the scene, they found numerous prescription drugs.

Police told the publication that Matthew was on anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs and COPD medication.

On October 29, the LA County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE that an autopsy had been completed; however, the results are pending a toxicology report, which reportedly can take weeks to come through.