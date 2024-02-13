Usher marries longtime girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea in Las Vegas wedding ceremony

Usher has married his longtime girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea in a Las Vegas wedding ceremony.

The couple first sparked dating rumours when they were photographed together at producer Keith Thomas’ 40th birthday party in June 2019.

The pair have since welcomed their first baby together, a daughter named Sovereign Bo, back in September 2020, followed by their son Sire Castrello, in 2021.

A representative for the R&B singer has now confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair tied the knot in Las Vegas on February 11.

The pair exchanged vows at Vegas Weddings’ Terrace Gazebo, an outdoor wedding chapel that seats 30 guests.

Usher’s mother Jonetta Patton was the couple’s witness, according to the marriage certificate.

In a statement a representative told the publication: “We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family.”

“They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes.”

Ahead of his Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this week, the singer opened up about his relationship with his longtime girlfriend.

He said: “Listen, when you find someone that you know is a great partner, of course it is an honour and a pleasure to be able to share life with someone who wants to share it with you and loves you, who you are.”

“We’ve obviously made a commitment to life for life together because of our children,” Usher continued. “It wouldn’t be odd for us to get married. We already did here. You know what I’m saying?”

“And we’re going to be in each other’s lives until we die, obviously, because we have something to share. That’s beautiful. Our children. But not because of that. I really do feel like I have an amazing partner that I respect.”