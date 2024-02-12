Usher and longtime girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea ‘obtain marriage licence’ before Super Bowl Halftime Show

A new report has revealed that Usher and his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer ‘Jenn’ Goicoechea “obtained a marriage license” ahead of his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

The couple first sparked dating rumours when they were photographed together at producer Keith Thomas’ 40th birthday party in June 2019.

The couple have since welcomed their first baby together, a daughter named Sovereign Bo, back in September 2020, followed by their son Sire Castrello, in 2021.

In court records acquired by PEOPLE, the 45-year-old, and the music executive received a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada on Thursday.

Court records reportedly show their marriage certificate has not yet been filed.

The news comes ahead of the R&B singer’s performance at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Usher performed a variety of his greatest hits during the highly-anticipated Halftime Show, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs emerge victorious against the San Francisco 49ers.

The OMG singer put on a show-stopping performance and brought out various guests including Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, Ludacris, Will.i.am, Jermaine Dupri and H.E.R.

The 13-minute performance included hit songs such as Caught Up, U Don’t Have To Call, Superstar, Love In This Club, My Boo, Confessions Part II, Nice & Slow, Let It Burn, U Gotta It Bad, Bad Girl, OMG and Yeah!

The performance was met with an abundance of dancers, special effects, a Michael Jackson homage at the beginning and surprise cameos.

To watch the full performance click here.