The singer confirmed the happy news on Instagram

Usher and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea announce the birth of their first child

Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea have announced the birth of their first child – a baby girl.

The 41-year-old confirmed the exciting news on Instagram, and revealed their daughter’s name – Sovereign Bo.

Posting a photo of their newborn’s tiny hand, he wrote: “We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond.”

“Isn’t She Lovely’ by Stevie Wonder on repeat ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ,” he added.

The singer is already father to two kids – Naviyd Ely, 11 and Usher V, 12 – who he shares with his ex-wife Tameka Foster.

The news comes just weeks after Usher confirmed Jenn’s pregnancy for the first time.

While promoting his upcoming Las Vegas residency on Good Morning America, Usher said: “Babies always bring such joy to a family and [I’m] really excited for my young one — well, my bean’s arrival.”



