Users divided as social media platform Instagram launches NEW feature

Instagram has launched a new feature, and users have been left divided.

The platform has introduced the repost function, which has been available on many other forms of social media, most notably TikTok.

However, there are still significant limitations to the change; for example, an image that is reposted will show up on its own tab on your profile instead of on your profile itself.

Instagram introduces Reposts. Profiles will have a “reposts” tab and your reposted content can also show up in your friends’ feeds. pic.twitter.com/koy99L50Fk — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 7, 2025

Users will be able to share public reels or posts, though, and these might show up on their friends’ feeds.

Additionally, Instagram will use a feature that is currently available on other platforms, such as TikTok, from which it borrowed the reels concept.

Reels, which have long been available on the original Instagram platform, will now allow users to view a feed that consists solely of posts from their friends.

For example, posts that they have liked or commented on will also be displayed on that friend’s tab.

In addition to muting likes or comments from particular users, users can turn off that feature if they do not want their own likes to appear in that feed.

In 2020, Instagram introduced Reels, one of several features taken from other prominent social media platforms, as TikTok gained prominence.

Since then, it has gained popularity, particularly after TikTok was banned in many countries.

See how users have reacted to the new feature:

now that instagram has reposts stalking is gonna be interesting pic.twitter.com/EDS8UP2iBv — rafa ⚢ (@ddljcomer) August 6, 2025

INSTAGRAM ADDED THE REPOST BUTTON, PREPARE TO BE SICKKKKK OF ME pic.twitter.com/O4WmToOOj9 — eda⁷ (@turntstiles) August 6, 2025

oh instagram reposts… i’m about to be REAL annoying pic.twitter.com/23tyjxt7bT — marie (@mrvelsab) August 7, 2025

However, others were less than impressed:

Instagram just added Repost Reels…

Bro thinks it’s Twitter now 💀

who even asked for this ?? #instagramreels pic.twitter.com/oTW1LFTHR5 — Saurav (@SauravTxt) August 6, 2025

why did Instagram have to make reposts a thing now my feed is filled with shit I don’t care about — さんちゃん/san🥩 (@sanchantsubu) August 6, 2025

Instagram reposts is the worst thing to ever happen! My carefully curated irl personality will now be affected by what I repost — Fai🇮🇳 (@Fai_AboLover) August 7, 2025

Insta has started reposts.

We’re in the trenches guys. — Jade 🤍 (@imjadechristina) August 7, 2025

why the hell does instagram have reposts. can it stop. — afua ! superpeak😭😭 (@fefefairy) August 7, 2025