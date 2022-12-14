US talk show host David Letterman spotted in Dublin

US talk show host David Letterman has been spotted in Dublin.

The 75-year-old visited Cavistons in Glasthule on Tuesday, and spent some time chatting to the owner Peter.

Mark Caviston said his father Peter was “delighted” to meet the late night TV legend.

Mark revealed David had been in the local area and bought some oysters and cheese.

“We had a bit of fun with him this morning, he’s a very nice man. He just landed out of the blue, sometimes you just don’t know who could come through the door, we heard about an hour before, so we got a bit of notice,” Mark said.

“It was nice to see him, we grew up for years watching his show, you never think that these chaps will be out in Glasthule. I think he was touring the area, so he just popped in.”

“Through the years we’ve been very lucky with famous faces coming through the door. It’s the busiest time of year now so we weren’t expecting it, we were making hampers in one room and then all of a sudden David Letterman came in.”

The 75-year-old was also reportedly spotted at the Forty Foot in Sandycove.

The reasons for his visit to Ireland have yet to be revealed; however, his trip could be linked to his Netflix series as he was spotted filming with a camera crew.

David hosted US late night talk shows for 33 years, beginning his late night TV reign in 1982 with the debut of Late Night with David Letterman.

The father-of-one finished hosting The Late Show with David Letterman in 2015, and now hosts a Netflix chat show titled My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.