US President Joe Biden meets President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin

US President Joe Biden met President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin this morning.

The 80-year-old arrived in Ireland on Tuesday evening for a historical four-day trip and so far, he has visited Belfast, Louth and Dublin.

On Thursday morning, Biden headed to Phoenix Park to meet with Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina.

The US President marked his visit by planting an oak tree and ringing the Peace Bell, which was erected in 2008 to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Later, Biden will have a meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Farmleigh House.

It is expected the two leaders will discuss the importance of the Good Friday Agreement, in the context of the 25th anniversary.

This afternoon, Biden will address the Oireachtas, making him the fourth US President to do so – following John F Kennedy, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.

The US President will then wrap up his tour of Dublin with a banquet dinner at Dublin Castle that evening.

On Friday, Biden will travel to Ballina in Co. Mayo – the home of his great-great-great-grandfather Edward Blewitt, who emigrated to the US in 1850 and settled in his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The 80-year-old will conclude his visit with a public address outside St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina by the river Moy on Friday evening.

It’s understood Edward Blewitt supplied the bricks for that same church back in 1828.

Irish artists, including The Chieftains, The Coronas and The Academic, will also perform for spectators before his public address.

President Biden will then head back to the US via Dublin Airport on Friday night.