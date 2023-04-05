US President Joe Biden announces upcoming visit to Ireland

US President Joe Biden has announced an upcoming visit to Ireland.

The 80-year-old will journey to Belfast, Louth, Dublin and Mayo next week.

His trip marks the historic 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

#UPDATE US President Joe Biden will travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland from April 11-14, the White House said on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/IRa7EDauyd — AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 5, 2023

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced the news on Wednesday, revealing that the president will first travel to Belfast to mark the “tremendous progress” that has been made since signing the agreement, “and to underscore the readiness of the United States to support Northern Ireland’s vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities.”

The 80-year-old will be in Ireland between April 12 and 14.

Ms Jean-Pierre continued: “He will discuss our close co-operation on the full range of shared global challenges.”

“He will also hold various engagements, including in Dublin, County Louth and County Mayo, where he will deliver an address to celebrate the deep, historic ties that link our countries and people.”

The @WhiteHouse confirms President @JoeBiden will visit the island of Ireland next week, from Tuesday to Friday, with stops in Belfast, Dublin, Louth and Mayo. He’ll make a public speech in Mayo. @rtenews pic.twitter.com/eCCG2IzCur — Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) April 5, 2023

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar described President Biden’s upcoming visit as “an opportunity to celebrate and renew the strong political, economic and personal ties that bind our two countries”.

Adding that it would be a “privileged and special moment,” Leo said: “Joe Biden has always been a friend of Ireland. Over many decades, and to this day, he has supported the cause of peace in Ireland and the Good Friday Agreement.”

“He stood with us as we navigated the difficult consequences of Brexit.”

“When we spoke recently in the White House, President Biden was clear that in celebrating the Good Friday Agreement, we should be looking ahead, not backwards. We need to continue working together as true partners to fulfil the potential of all the people who call this island their home.”