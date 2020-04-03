US influencer apologises after she came under fire for using personal connections to get COVID-19 test

The blogger spoke out after her family started receiving "horrible threats"

Arielle Charnas has issued a tearful apology to her followers, after she came under fire for using her personal connections to get tested for COVID-19.

The 32-year-old influencer tested positive for the virus last month after she was privately tested by a doctor, who is a friend of hers.

At the time, Arielle was slammed for using her “privilege” to obtain a test, and then she sparked even more outrage when she travelled to the Hamptons with her family after testing positive.

Responding to the backlash on her Instagram Story, Arielle got emotional as she said: “Just wanted to come on here and say I’m sorry. Um, I never in a million years wanted to hurt anyone and, um, we’re not bad people.”

“I’m sorry for anyone I’ve offended or hurt over the last couple of weeks. We’re just trying to navigate through this difficult time as I’m sure so many people are. And, um, I’m just sorry I let down my community in any way.”

“We’ve been receiving horrible threats and I just felt like it was time for me to share my truth, which I did.”

Arielle said she made “every effort to do the right thing” through this process, before adding, “I hope you all can see that despite the mistakes I made.”

