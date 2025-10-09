US country music star Luke Combs CONFIRMED to play Slane Castle next summer

US country music star Luke Combs has been confirmed to play Slane Castle next summer.

The 35-year-old North Carolina artist is most known for his covers of Tracy Chapman’s Fast Car and his singles Beautiful Crazy, Forever After All, and She Got the Best of Me.

Since performances started there in 1981, the legendary venue has hosted U2, Madonna, Eminem, David Bowie, Metallica, Harry Styles, and Bruce Springsteen.

Luke Combs will be the first country music artist to headline the venue.

The announcement comes after fans were convinced Oasis would return to Slane Castle.

Oasis had been hotly tipped for a triumphant return to Slane Castle over the past few months, following their sell-out gigs at Dublin’s Croke Park.

At the time, odds on the Gallagher brothers rocking Slane Castle next year were slashed to 2/1.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes commented: “Punters can’t get over the return of Manchester’s prodigal sons. Dublin was bursting at the seams for the comeback shows but some might say Slane is the next Irish gig in 2026, but it’s all up in the sky at the minute.”

Earlier this year, the owner of Slane Castle, Alex Conyngham, fuelled speculation by saying Oasis are “always welcome at Slane”.

Oasis have performed at Slane Castle twice before, first in July 1995 as an opening act for REM.

In 2009, they returned to the iconic venue as a headline act, supported by The Prodigy and Kasabian, and playing to a crowd of 80,000 people.

Later that year, the band broke up due to a massive fallout between brothers Liam and Noel.

Remembering their last gig at the venue, Alex said: “It was their first outdoor show they had ever done at that time so I think Slane will always have a place in their history for that reason.”

If the band were to play Slane again, they would be the second group to play the venue three times, following in the footsteps of U2.

The 2026 concert will mark the 45th anniversary of concerts being held at the estate.

The first gig at Slane Castle was in 1981 with Thin Lizzy as the headline act, and the venue has since hosted concerts for major artists like Bob Dylan, Queen, Madonna and David Bowie.

Harry Styles was the last artist to put on a concert at Slane Castle, which took place in 2023.