US chat show host Conan O’Brien visits his ancestral home in Limerick

US chat show host Conan O’Brien has tracked down his ancestral home in Co. Limerick.

The comedian recently jetted to Ireland to trace his Irish roots, which lead him to the village of Galbally where his great-grandfather lived before he emigrated in the late 1870s.

In a video shared on social media, the 60-year-old said: “This is where my great-grandfather Thomas O’Brien lived and he left this piece of land, came to America, moved to central Massachusetts.”

“And the rest is a disaster… But anyway, cool to be back.”

It’s understood Conan is filming his visit to Ireland for his latest international travel series, Conan O’Brien Must Go.

He’s also set to join Patrick Kielty on The Late Late Show on Friday night.

Conan was writing for Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons when he was hired to take over from David Letterman on NBC’s Late Night in 1993.

The comedian hosted Late Night with Conan O’Brien until 2009, before he moved to The Tonight Show, replacing Jay Leno.

In 2010, NBC decided to give The Tonight Show back to Leno, which led to Conan leaving NBC.

Later that year, he landed his own late-night talk show on TBS called Conan, which he hosted until 2021.