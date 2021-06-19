Una Healy stuns in black swimsuit on sunny staycation

The singer is currently in Galway

Una Healy is enjoying a sunny staycation in the West of Ireland this weekend.

The Tipperary native has been sharing snaps from her trip on social media, including a video of her swimming at Dog’s Bay Beach in Galway.

The mum-of-two stunned in a black halter neck swimsuit, with a gold buckle detail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Una Healy (@unahealy)

She simply captioned the post: “#staycation #connemara #ireland.”

It’s unclear who Una’s with in the social media snaps, but the 39-year-old has been dating during the pandemic.

During a recent interview with VIP magazine, the singer said she tried dating over Zoom during lockdown last year, but it didn’t work out.

Una said: “I did one Zoom date about a year ago – we actually sat down and had dinner with each other through the computer screen!”

“It was so weird! Like, how weird is that! It was funny, but you know that’s not real… it’s not reality.”

“Even talking to somebody on an app, or texting them, you need to meet them in person.”

“You can’t tell if you actually have chemistry with somebody by texting them, you have to be face to face,” she explained.

“It can be a false illusion that you get on great by text, and think you have a great thing going, but then you meet them and there’s nothing there! And it’s awkward; there is no way to get out of if you are on a walk or something.”

Una was previously married to Ben Foden, with whom she shares two kids – Aoife Belle, 9, and Tadhg, 6.

Ad

The 39-year-old split from the rugby player in July 2018 after six years of marriage, amid claims he was unfaithful.

The singer went on to date former Limerick hurler David Breen, but the pair split in early 2020.

During a previous interview with Fabulous magazine, Una admitted she got into a relationship with David too soon after her marriage split.

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker get candid as they talk about the highs and lows of the past few years in business.

The girls also share their thoughts on Disney’s brand new Cruella movie, and reveal what fans should expect from the KUWTK reunion.

If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes too.