Una Healy shares details of a disastrous first date that ended up in the hospital

Una Healy has shared details of a disastrous first date she went on that ended up in the hospital.

The Irish singer revealed she joined a dating app last summer in the hopes of finding love over lockdown.

After weeks of chatting online, the Saturdays star finally met up with the mystery man, but their first date didn’t go as planned.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show, the mum-of-two recalled: “I was chatting away to this lad for weeks and I was getting on great with him and we were just chatting back and forth and video calling.”

“Then when we were finally allowed to meet in person we did. I was on my way to meet him, I was living in England at the time, and I was on my way in when he gave me a text saying, ‘I’m going to be late I’m sorry’.”

“And I was like, ‘Oh okay,’ and he said, ‘I’ve actually been knocked down.’ He went on one of those borrowed bikes and apparently he got hit by a car.”

The Tipperary native revealed they went ahead with the date as he “wasn’t hurt very badly”, admitting the man was “a lot smaller” than she thought.

“There’s nothing wrong with a small man and it wasn’t that, but it was everything.”

“He was in a tizzy and was like, ‘I think I might be concussed. Am I concussed?’ And he was like, ‘I have to go to the hospital.'”

“So we went to the hospital anyway and I waited outside and I rang mammy and I told her and she was like, ‘This is your exit go now.'”

“I said, ‘I can’t do that to him, what if something was actually wrong with him?'”

“I waited for him anyway and he was grand and then we went for a walk around the park and he had a couple of beers and he was knocking them back and I was sitting next to him and I was going, ‘I think I need to go now.'”

“It was grand but it just shows you need to meet the person this back and forth texting for weeks doesn’t work these virtual dates,” Una said.

“Before that we had a date over Skype and that was a bit weird.”

Back in September, Una was linked to actor Sam Claflin, after reportedly “messaging quite a bit after meeting on a celebrity dating app.”

The Irish singer split from her rugby player husband Ben Foden in 2018 after six years of marriage, amid claims he had been unfaithful.

The mother-of-two began dating former Limerick hurler David Breen shortly after her divorce, before confirming their split last year.