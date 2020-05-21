Una Healy shares adorable photos with son – as ex-husband Ben Foden prepares to welcome a new baby

The ex-couple share two children together

Una Healy shares adorable photos with son – as ex-husband Ben Foden...

Una Healy has shared some adorable photos with her son Tadhg, as her ex-husband Ben Foden prepares to welcome a new baby.

The rugby player posted a series of Instagram Stories from a hospital in the US on Wednesday morning, and revealed his second wife Jackie was in the early stages of labour.

Just hours after Ben’s posts started hitting headlines, Una took to Instagram to share some sweet snaps with her five-year-old son.

“The Main Man in my life. I love you Tadhgy xxx,” the 38-year-old captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram The Main Man in my life. I love you Tadhgy xxx A post shared by Una Healy (@unahealy) on May 20, 2020 at 6:10pm PDT

Friends and fans flooded the comment section with supportive messages.

“Hope you’re okay Una ❤️,” one follower wrote.

“The identical eyes! Just gorgeous, Úna!” another added.

Una’s former The Saturdays bandmate Mollie King also commented: “Gorgeous photo!!”

Una and Ben’s six-year marriage ended in 2018, amid reports he had been unfaithful.

The pair share two children together – Tadhg, 5, and seven-year-old Aoife.

Just one year after splitting from Una, Ben married New York native Jackie on a yacht in Massachusetts, after just two weeks of dating.

