Una Healy says she’s ‘done with heartache’ – as she brands her previous relationships ‘failures’

Una Healy has revealed she is “done with heartache”, and is focusing on her career and family.

The Irish singer labelled her previous relationships “failures”, and admitted she was “happy” being single.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, the Saturdays star said: “All of my previous relationships were, ultimately, failures.”

“There are good times, that’s why you try and stay but when you know the game is up, you have to say, this is it.”

“There are many relationships I have stayed in but they weren’t working,” she confessed.

The mum-of-two added: “I always believe someone deserves a second chance. Everything is worth fighting for.”

“I feel happy to be single, I’m not looking for anyone. Maybe the second time round when I meet ‘the one’, it will be for longer.”

“You just want someone who is a decent person, you have to be compatible, and someone who makes you laugh and who will be there for you.”

Una split from her rugby player husband Ben Foden in 2018 after six years of marriage, amid claims he had been unfaithful.

The Tipperary native began dating former Limerick hurler David Breen shortly after her divorce, before confirming their split last year.

During a recent appearance on The Late Late Show, Una admitted she was in “a lot of pain” after her divorce.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy, she said: “The last time I was here talking to you was two years ago which was a very tough time, very raw.”

“At the time I was going through hell, and you can’t avoid that. I’ve gotten over all of that now and I’ve come through the other side which is great.”

Just one year after their split, Ben married his new wife Jackie Belanoff Smith, after just two weeks of dating.

“[Ben] has moved on, he’s married again and he’s got a baby and everything so. I’m grand with that, he’s living his life, I have to move on too,” Una said.

The Irish star admitted she got asked about her ex-husband in interviews “a lot”, adding: “I don’t mind because I know a lot of women and men are going through it too and I maybe want to be a voice for that.”

“It’s very tough and it’s very horrible and you have to expect the worst when that happens, there’s no way around it.”