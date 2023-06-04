Una Healy reveals her relationship status – as she addresses David Haye ‘throuple’

Una Healy has confirmed she is still single, after ending her whirlwind romance with David Haye.

The singer appeared on the latest episode of Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything, where she addressed rumours she was in a “throuple” with David and his girlfriend Sian Osbourne.

Revealing her current relationship status, the mum-of-two told the host: “[I am] very single, yeah.”

“I joined an app there recently, you could subscribe for a month so I joined for the month and I was having no luck on it so I unsubscribed. I had a couple of matches but I just wasn’t hitting it off with anyone.”

“I think I’d like to meet someone organically,” she added.

When asked about the “throuple” rumours, Una admitted: “I think I need to put this whole thing to bed right now and move on. The only throuple I am in is me, myself and I.”

“I would very much like to put that one to bed. That word needs to stay in the first half of 2023 and just for me, to give me a bit of peace because to be honest, it’s been horrendous.”

“I’m not going to lie, I’ve found it really horrible,” she said. “I think I’ve been used as clickbait and it’s really affected me.

“It’s really upset me and it’s upset my family and I would just love if it could be left alone and leave that word alone. Let me move on, leave me, myself and I alone.”

Una first addressed the “throuple” rumours on the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast with Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally last month.

At the time, the Tipperary native insisted she was only in a relationship with David, and that she didn’t really know his other girlfriend Sian that well – despite jetting off on holidays with her.

Sian responded to Una’s claims with a cryptic post shared to Instagram earlier this week.

The model posted a carousel of photos of herself and Una, and cryptically wrote: “The Truth Will Set You Free… 🌈.”

The 32-year-old also used Fleetwood Mac’s track Little Lies over a video montage of her and Una.

