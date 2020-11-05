Una Healy reveals her relationship status – after being linked to English actor

The Saturdays' star reportedly met the actor on a celeb dating app

Una Healy reveals her relationship status – after being linked to English...

Una Healy has revealed her relationship status after being linked to actor Sam Claflin.

Back in September, the Saturdays’ singer and the Me Before You star were reportedly “messaging quite a bit after meeting on a celebrity dating app.”

A source told The Sun at the time: “Una and Sam have a lot in common.”

“They’ve been messaging quite a bit and are hoping to meet up for a date when they can align their schedules,” the insider added.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Una responded to a Q&A question about her relationship status.

A fan asked: “Are you single?”, with Una replying: “I’m a single Pringle.”

“Ready to mingle,” the Irish beauty added.

The Irish singer split from her rugby player husband Ben Foden in 2018 after six years of marriage, amid claims he had been unfaithful.

The mother-of-two began dating former Limerick hurler David Breen shortly after her divorce, before confirming their split earlier this year.

Sam was previously married to actress Laura Haddock, before announcing their split last August after six years of marriage.

The former couple share two children together, four-year-old Pip and two-year-old Margot – while Ben and Una co-parent their two children Aoife Belle and Tadhg.

One year after his divorce from Una, Ben shocked fans by marrying New York native Jackie Belanoff Smith – just two weeks after they started dating.

The couple welcomed their daughter Farrah earlier this year.

Una recently opened up about dating during lockdown, telling RTÉ’s Today show: “It’s tough though because of this whole situation as well. So it’s hard to go on dates and stuff.

“I had a couple of Skype ones. I actually had dinner over Skype with someone.

“It’s just so weird, that was during lockdown, we did that and then a couple of socially distance walks. It’s a strange time to be dating,” she added.