Una Healy reveals grey roots in very honest selfie during isolation

The mum-of-two said she used to be "mortified" over her grey hair

Una Healy has revealed her grey hairs – in a very honest Instagram post.

The mum-of-two is currently isolating at home due to the Coronavirus pandemic and revealed she hasn’t been able to dye her hair.

The singer normally gets her locks coloured and styled by top Irish celebrity hairstylist Ceira Lambert.

Sharing a photo of what her hair really looks like when she hasn’t had her hair done for some time, Una wrote: “Isolation greys.”

“I didn’t think I would ever feel comfortable enough to post a photo like this and not care,” she admitted.

“I used to be mortified for having a few greys for years! But there are much more important things to be concerned about right now.

“#StayingHome means no trips for root touchups during #socialdistancing so now is the time more than ever to embrace yourself and let go of your insecurities 🙌 #stayhome #staysafe #greyhairdontcare.”

Her post comes just weeks after she split from Limerick hurler David Breen.

The Tipperary beauty reportedly ended the relationship and all photos with her former beau have been deleted from her social media accounts.



