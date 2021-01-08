Her children spent Christmas in the UK with Ben and his wife Jackie

Una Healy reunites with kids after they spent Christmas with Ben Foden

Una Healy has finally reunited with her kids, after they spent Christmas with their father Ben Foden.

The singer’s two children – Aoife Belle, 8, and Tadhg, 5 – spent the festive season in the UK, where they spent time with Ben, his wife Jackie, and their step sister Farrah.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Una shared a sweet selfie with her beloved kids, following their return to Ireland.

She captioned the post: “Shared a bed with these two last night… missed them sooooo much… #myworld.”

The Irish singer split from rugby player Ben in 2018 after six years of marriage, amid claims he had been unfaithful.

Two years after their split, Una moved back to her hometown of Thurles in Co. Tipperary last summer, after spending 13 years living in the UK.

Speaking about her decision to move home on Ireland AM, Una said: “I have always wanted to back to Ireland but it [lockdown] sped up the process of coming home.”

“The kids have really settled in, they have been over here quite a few times for Easter, Christmas and summer holidays, and they love it here.”