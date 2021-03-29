Una Healy, Rachel Allen and Elaine Kinsella set to co-host RTÉ’s Today next month

The Irish stars will be joining Dáithí O' Sé for the month of April

Una Healy, Rachel Allen and Elaine Kinsella are set to co-host RTÉ’s Today for the month of April.

The trio will all join Dáithí O’ Sé on various dates next month, co-hosting on Monday and Tuesdays, while Maura Derrane and Dáithí host the popular afternoon show on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Singer Una, who will co-host the show on Monday 12th and Tuesday 13th April, said: “I’m such a big fan of Today and have loved performing and being interviewed in previous years.”

“The tables have turned and I’m really looking forward to presenting and having great craic alongside Daithi O’Sé!”

Celebrity chef Rachel Allen will join Dáithí on the show on Tuesday, April 6.

Speaking ahead of the gig, she said: “I’ve always enjoyed cooking on the Today show as I am a great friend of the programme. I love working with the crew and I’m looking forward to joining Dáithí on the couch.”

Radio presenter Elaine Kinsella will sit in the presenter’s chair on the 19th, 20th, 26th and 27th of April, and said: “I’m absolutely delighted to get the opportunity to guest present on Today. This is my fourth season as a panellist on the show and I enjoy every appearance so much.”

“I love the atmosphere in the Cork studio and the entire team has always made me feel so welcome. I’ve a great rapport with Daíthí (the fact that we’re both from the Kingdom helps!) and I think we’ll have a lot of fun together.”

The April switch-up comes as Sinead Kennedy takes her maternity leave, ahead of the arrival of her first child with husband Conor Kirwin.

Bláthnaid Treacy has been covering for Sinead since the start of March, and will continue with her ‘Something for the Week’ and fashion slots for the rest of the season.

Today airs on RTÉ One at 3:30pm.