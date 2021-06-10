Una Healy opens up about ‘weird’ Zoom date with mystery man

The singer tried online dating during the coronavirus pandemic

Una Healy has revealed she tried dating over Zoom during the pandemic, but it didn’t work out.

The Tipperary native had dinner with a mystery man via video call last year, but admitted it was “so weird”.

Speaking to VIP magazine, Una said: “I did one Zoom date about a year ago – we actually sat down and had dinner with each other through the computer screen!”

“It was so weird! Like, how weird is that! It was funny, but you know that’s not real… it’s not reality.”

“Even talking to somebody on an app, or texting them, you need to meet them in person.”

“You can’t tell if you actually have chemistry with somebody by texting them, you have to be face to face,” she explained.

“It can be a false illusion that you get on great by text, and think you have a great thing going, but then you meet them and there’s nothing there! And it’s awkward; there is no way to get out of if you are on a walk or something.”

Una was previously married to Ben Foden, with whom she shares two kids – Aoife Belle, 9, and Tadhg, 6.

The 39-year-old split from the rugby player in July 2018 after six years of marriage, amid claims he was unfaithful.

The singer went on to date former Limerick hurler David Breen, but the pair split in early 2020.

During a previous interview with Fabulous magazine, Una admitted she got into a relationship with David too soon after her marriage split.