Una Healy opens up about ‘horrific’ online abuse amid ‘throuple’ rumours: ‘It was traumatising’

Una Healy has opened up about the “horrific” online abuse she received amid rumours she was in a “throuple” with boxer David Haye and his girlfriend Sian Osbourne.

The Irish singer met David on a dating app last year, and enjoyed a string of dates with the I’m A Celeb star.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the mum-of-two explained that David told her from the get-go that he “doesn’t believe that the traditional relationship exists any more”, and that he is a “non-monogamous man”.

The Tipperary native continued casually dating David for five months and in December, he asked her to meet the other woman in his life – Sian.

She explained: “He said we were both really special in his life and it would be good for us to spend some time together. I said no.”

“I wanted to see him alone but I was concerned that if we were ever papped together that people would say that he was cheating on his girlfriend with me so I agreed. We went to a show together and we did get on well. At that time he said that she was his girlfriend, but one of many.”

Una, who shares two children with her ex-husband Ben Foden, continued: “Christmas came and it was a hard one for me because the kids go to spend it with their dad every second year. I didn’t want to be in Thurles without them so I went to London and had Christmas Day with my best friend who just had a baby.”

“Then I said to David, let’s go away for a few days. He suggested Morocco, which sounded great but when he booked it he told me that Sian was coming too. I wasn’t sure. How would that work? Was it really strange? I wasn’t sure what to do.”

“But then, I think because I don’t get the break or the freedom, I thought, ‘I’m an adult. I can see she’s a nice girl. I’m sure we’ll all get on fine.’”

After sharing photos from the trip, multiple publications reported that Una, Sian and David were in a “throuple” – but Una insists she was only ever dating David.

Despite ending things with David shortly after the trip, the photos and the “throuple” story continue to haunt her.

Una said: “I feel like I can’t escape from it. It won’t go away. There were only ever two photos of us together and I haven’t seen him since January but it just goes on and on.”

“I was literally just living my normal life down in Thurles but there was this whole other existence that the tabloids were pushing, one of me in this relationship that wasn’t real.”

Speaking about the backlash, Una said: “It has been relentless, and it was really upsetting. I constantly have this horrible gut feeling all the time. I haven’t committed a crime, I haven’t killed anyone but the abuse online has been horrific.

“I brought the children away a couple of months ago and my phone was just hopping the whole time. I felt sick, I was shaking and I was dreading looking at it because every time I opened it…”

“I didn’t want my kids to see me so upset. I was blocking people all the time. There are so many trolls are out there, but also it’s interesting how in reality literally not one person, actually not one, not one person said a word to my face.”

“It’s like this whole other world happening online and in print and it’s a nasty old world. It can really play with your mental health.”

“Honestly? It’s just been so, so shit. I can’t live my life because I’m constantly being harassed by this perception that’s been built up about me. A lot of people love to see you dragged down. Everything I do now is linked back to that relationship in some way.”

“Anything I say is picked up wrong, any trip I take with my kids is because of him in some way. It’s so frustrating. I don’t want to be asked about it. It was traumatising enough for the past few months when I wasn’t even in a relationship. Do you know what I mean?”

“People feel they have a right to know everything. Some of my friends were driven mad by people asking for the gossip. One woman asked a friend of mine ‘What’s really going on there’ and she said ‘What does it matter to you’. Wait for this. ‘My husband wants to know’. Her husband! What? It’s a bit seedy when you think about it.”

Una went on to say: “I’ve heard a lot of people say that I’ll be labelled with this for ever, that I’ll never escape this. That’s a really sad, horrible thing to wish on someone. We only have this one short life.”

“If you listen to the lyrics of my last song I say, It’s your life. Your one and only life. How cruel is that to almost wish that upon someone to go, ‘This is the end of you. This is going to destroy you.’ That’s a very evil mindset.”

“I wasn’t and I’m still not embarrassed and I’ll stand over that. If they’re a bit embarrassed and blushing for me it’s because they’re just embarrassed about anything. Just grow up. Do you know what I mean? I can’t be like that. I’m not. I don’t regret anything.”

“Maybe they’re like, ‘What is she doing? I can’t believe she’d be seeing a fella that’s seeing people.’ Well, I was married to a fella that was unfaithful and I didn’t even know it. You know what I mean?”

When asked about her hopes for the future, Una replied: “Oh, you know, just some lovely guy looking for just one woman would do nicely. And doesn’t cheat. A monogamous man that doesn’t cheat. That would be my dream come true.”

“I’ve had such a horrendous history. I think I’ve been really unlucky in love. Some people just get the luck and they find the one and they settle down young and they have kids. I know people say ‘Oh but are they really happy’, I think lots are actually.”

“For now, I’m happy on my own. I’m genuinely happy. This is one of the longest spells of being single and literally not even having a date. You get really used to being on your own. Every night going to bed yourself, your own routine. No one annoying you. No drama. Literally none.”

