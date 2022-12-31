Una Healy is on holidays with THIS boxing champ

Una Healy is currently on holidays with boxing champ David Haye.

The former Saturdays star jetted off to Morocco earlier this week, where she has been soaking up the sun ahead of the new year.

David, who appeared on the 12th series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, took to his Instagram Stories on Friday to share snaps of the Tipperary native on the trip.

The pair are also on holidays with model Sian Osborne – who is David’s girlfriend.

David, 42, is a British former professional boxer who competed between 2002 and 2018.

He held multiple world championships in two weight classes, and was the first British boxer to reach the final of the World Amateur Boxing Championships – where he won a silver medal in 2001.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Haye (@davidhaye)

Take a listen to our latest episode of The Gosscast, where we chat about the biggest showbiz stories of the year. The breakups, the makeups and the most shocking celeb moments of 2022.