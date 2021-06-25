Una Healy introduces adorable new addition to her family

Una Healy has introduced an adorable new addition to her family.
The singer rescued a sweet black and white kitten from Limerick Animal Welfare on Thursday.
Sharing the news on Instagram, the 39-year-old posted adorable photos of their new pet.
View this post on Instagram
Una captioned the post: “She’s like ‘no more photos please’ in the last pic 😹 the latest edition to the family this little beauty.”
“We adopted her today from the @limerickanimalwelfare (thank you so much for all the wonderful love and care for so many rescue animals) we are all in love here.”
“We haven’t decided on a name yet…,” she added.
The mother-of-two also shared a photo with their new kitten on her Instagram Story.
She wrote over the photo: “So happy to adopt this little lady today! Thank you @limerickanimalwelfare we love her.”
A host of well-known faces commented under Una’s post, including animal lover Roz Purcell who wrote: “Oh my god 😭😭😭 she’s adorable.”
Celebrity stylist Clémentine MacNeice also commented: “Oh my god, what a cutie 😍😍😍.”
The news comes just weeks after Una announced the death of their family dog, Jackson, on social media.
View this post on Instagram
The former Saturdays star adopted two pooches, Jackson and Bono, with her ex-husband Ben Foden back in 2010.
Sharing the sad news via Instagram, the Irish singer wrote: “My heart is broken this evening. RIP Jackson 😢.”
The 39-year-old lived in England for 12 years before she moved back to Tipperary last summer with her two kids – Aoife Belle, 9, and Tadhg, 6.