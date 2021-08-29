Una Healy, Greg O’Shea and Maura Higgins tipped to appear on I’m A Celeb 2021

The show will return to Gwrych Castle in Wales this year

Una Healy, Greg O’Shea and Maura Higgins tipped to appear on I’m...

Irish stars Una Healy, Greg O’Shea and Maura Higgins have been tipped to appear on the upcoming season of I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here!

The popular reality show will return to Gwrych Castle in Wales for a second year in a row due to Covid-19 restrictions.

According to Ladbrokes, the odds of former Saturdays star Una appearing on the 2021 series have been slashed from 8/1 down to 4/1.

Longford native Maura, who rose to fame on Love Island in 2019, is tipped at 3/1 – while her co-star Greg’s odds are at 6/1.

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said: “We have had interest in Una Healy appearing on I’m A Celeb today, suggesting someone knows something we don’t. As a result, we’ve had no choice but to slash the odds.”

MMA star Conor McGregor, Love Island’s Olivia Attwood, Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall, and former England footballer John Barnes have also been tipped for the series.