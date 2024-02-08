Una Healy admits she felt ‘pressured’ into a relationship after splitting from Ben Foden

Una Healy has admitted she felt “pressure” to find love again after her divorce from Ben Foden.

The former couple, who share two children, split back in 2018 amid claims he was unfaithful.

Months after their breakup, Una started dating Limerick hurler David Breen, but the pair parted ways in February 2020.

In 2021, the Tipperary native was rumoured to be dating an unnamed garda, but their relationship didn’t last long.

Una was then famously involved with boxer David Haye last year, who was also dating model Sian Osborne.

At the time, it was reported that the trio were in a “throuple”, however Una later insisted she was only in a relationship with David.

Speaking about her love life post-divorce on the Taboo Talk podcast with Vogue Williams, Una explained that she felt rushed into finding romance after she split from Ben.

“You do feel a pressure, maybe that’s why I dated so quickly and went into a relationship with someone after my divorce so fast,” she confessed.

“I felt, ‘I need someone, I have to find someone,’ and I didn’t at all! That just never worked out anyway, for the best, but I did think there was a lot of pressure on me to find someone.”

Una, who shares children Aoife Belle, 11, and eight-year-old Tadgh with Ben, also opened up about rebuilding her life after their breakup.

The former Saturdays star explained: “When you find that person that you decide to stay with, to marry and to live with.

“When that ends, that’s when your whole world is turned upside down because you built a life with that person.

“So it’s different than just, ‘Oh I miss you so much’. It’s just trying to figure out where you’re going to start rebuilding your life and it is a long process.

“We had shared bank accounts, we shared the house, we shared so much stuff – even the things in the house, it’s like, ‘Who owns this? Who owns that’. It’s just a headache.”

The mum-of-two continued: “When we split up and everything had to be done with the house, I arranged all the removals. I did everything.

“I stayed for a few months before I decided what to do and I actually moved up the road to a different county in England. I was in Northampton and then I went to Warwickshire. And then I ended up moving home.

“But I got no help whatsoever with any of that. So that’s why you have to be strong, because who else is going to do it?”

Reflecting on their decision to divorce, the 42-year-old said: “Obviously it was the right thing to do. We needed to split up and divorce because we couldn’t stay together.

“When we decided together, ‘Yeah we’ll get divorced’, which was very quickly after he admitted that he did what he did. We were actually both delighted with the decision because it had been rumbling for a while.”

“I had a great time, I dyed my hair blonde, I went out to LA, I met a fella on Raya. I loved it. But it was very short lived.

“I would say to anyone coming out of divorce to wait to get with someone else so quickly. Because I was still sorting the house out and all that.

“I met someone very quickly afterwards, well he came to me, I didn’t go out looking for anyone. I just wanted to have a bit or craic on Raya.”

Una also insisted she feels “truly happy” for Ben, who has remarried and welcomed a daughter since they broke up.

“He’s the father of my children so I’ll always wish him happiness,” she added.