Una Healy admits she ‘doesn’t want to talk about’ her divorce from Ben Foden anymore

The singer wants to move on from that chapter in her life

Una Healy admits she ‘doesn’t want to talk about’ her divorce from...

Una Healy has admitted she doesn’t want to talk about her divorce from Ben Foden anymore.

The 39-year-old split from the rugby player in July 2018 after six years of marriage, amid claims he was unfaithful.

Almost three years since their breakup, Una has moved back to Ireland with their two kids – Aoife Belle, 9, and Tadhg, 6.

Meanwhile, Ben is living in the U.S. with his new wife Jackie, and their 11-month-old daughter Farrah.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1, Una confessed she’s “exhausted” by the constant questions about her divorce.

The former Saturdays star said: “I get asked all the time about my personal life and the divorce and everything.”

“It gets to the point where you’re asked so much that you just say ‘don’t talk about it any more’. I honestly don’t even want to talk about it. I’ve got to this point where I’m sort of exhausted from it.”

“There’s just so much more to life than dwelling on the past,” she continued. “We all just have to cope with whatever we’re dealt with in life.”

“Things unexpectedly happen, and you have to deal with it. I just feel I’m in a place now where you want to move on and live in the present, and look forward to the future.”

“That side of my life, I kind of just don’t want to talk about it any more, do you know what I mean?”

The news comes after Una recently admitted she had “no one to turn to” when she lived in the UK.