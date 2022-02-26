Ukrainian actress Milla Jovovich ‘torn in two’ over Russia’s attack on her homeland

Milla Jovovich has expressed her devastation over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The actress and model, who was born in Kyiv, has admitted she’s “torn in two” over the conflict as she also has Russian roots.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the 46-year-old wrote: “I am heartbroken and dumbstruck trying to process the events of this week in my birthplace of Ukraine. My country and people being bombed. Friends and family in hiding.”

“My blood and my roots come from both Russia and Ukraine. I am torn in two as I watch the horror unfolding, the country being destroyed, families being displaced, their whole life lying in charred fragments around them,” she continued.

“I remember the war in my father’s homeland of former Yugoslavia and the stories my family tells of the trauma and terror they experienced. War. Always war.”

“Leaders who cannot bring peace. The never ending juggernaut of imperialism. And always, the people pay in bloodshed and tears.”

The Resident Evil star also directed her followers to donate to organisations helping the people of Ukraine – including the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund, and the Ukrainian Everyone Can International Charitable Foundation.

Milla was born in Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv in 1975, however she spent much of her childhood in Moscow, before emigrating to London when she was five-years-old.

Months later her family moved to Los Angeles, where she has been living ever since.

Best known for her role in the Resident Evil films, the actress is married to director Paul W.S. Anderson, and the couple share three children.

Russian president Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

The Ukrainian government has since revealed the invasion has already cost the lives of 198 civilians, including three children, with 1,115 wounded.

The invasion occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning after Putin announced a “special military operation” in the Donbas area of Ukraine.

The Russian leader also issued a warning to other counties who tried to intervene, saying they “must know that Russia’s answer will be immediate, and will lead to such consequences as you never experienced in your history.”

A number of world leaders, including US president Joe Biden and UK prime minister Boris Johnson, have since condemned Moscow’s “unprovoked and unjustified” attack of Ukraine, and announced serious sanctions against Russia.

In a televised address on Thursday, Joe Biden said: “President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.”

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

