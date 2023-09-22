UK influencer claims two Love Island stars were kicked out of event for their behaviour

A UK influencer has claimed two Love Island stars were kicked out of an event for their “disgusting” behaviour.

In a since-deleted clip, Ashleigh Huish alleged the two reality stars turned up at the event uninvited.

Another attendee made similar claims on social media.

The woman in the video said: “The event was slightly soiled on by two Love Islanders who are just the most vile pieces of s**t that I believe could ever have walked the planet.”

“Turns out they weren’t even invited, they just turned up. Do you know what they said? I don’t even know if I can say this out loud without cringing because I’m embarrassed for them: ‘We’re actually the most famous people here’.”

“They’re bowling around like the most famous people there, which is embarrassing.”

The woman continued to claim: “Organisers were told and made them leave immediately because they do not tolerate any kind of disgusting behaviour.”

“They took zero tolerance and kicked them out.”

“There was other things that happened as well but I didn’t see any of that. So I can’t speak of that but they were the most obnoxious, disgusting, vile cretins I’ve been in the room with.”

“I have never been in contact with two people who are so out of touch of reality and their behaviour is so disgusting.”