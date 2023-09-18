Tyson Fury welcomes seventh child with wife Paris

Tyson and Paris Fury have welcomed their seventh child together, a baby boy.

The couple are already parents to Venezuela, 13, Prince John James, 11, Prince Tyson II, 7, Valencia Amber, 5, Prince Adonis Amaziah, 4, and Athena, 2.

Confirming the news to OK! Magazine, Paris revealed their son was born at 2.29am on Monday, weighing 6lb 13oz.

The 33-year-old said: “We’re over the moon to have welcomed our baby boy to the Fury family. His brothers and sisters can’t wait to meet him and create lots of Fury fun!

“Our boy is the most perfect addition and we’re bursting with love for him. It’s crazy how you can love someone so quick.”

The famous family were recently the subject of a new Netflix docu-series, titled At Home With The Furys, which has since been renewed for a second season.

The series jumped to number one in the UK & Ireland after it premiered, with many fans binge-watching all nine episodes.

The show followed heavyweight champion of the world Tyson as he attempted to navigate retirement, his mental health, and hectic family life alongside his wife Paris and their six children.

The series also starred Tyson’s brother Tommy and his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague, who documented their journey to becoming first time parents.

While the series focused on Tyson as the main character, it seems his wife Paris was the real star of the show.

After the series premiered, viewers took to social media to praise his wife of almost 15 years for the way she handles his behaviour.

The reality show candidly explored Tyson’s mental health issues, including his bipolar diagnosis, and revealed how his moods can change in an instant.

Throughout it all, Paris remained calm and composed, but admitted it’s been tough to deal with over the years.