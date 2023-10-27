Tyson Fury breaks his silence on missing the birth of seventh child with wife Paris Fury

Tyson Fury has broken his silence on missing the birth of his seventh child with his wife Paris Fury.

The couple welcomed a son named Prince Rico Paris Fury last month, but the world champion boxer was unable to be there in hospital for the birth.

The 35-year-old missed out on the milestone moment due to his strict training regime ahead of his bout against Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain today, Tyson said: “Daddy’s got to do what daddy’s got to do. Bills have to be paid and things have to be sacrificed.

“Paris understands that when I’m in camp I can’t be there all night at the hospital. But I got to see him in the early hours of the morning after he was born, so that was fantastic.”

In Tyson’s absence, Paris was joined by her mother Lynda when she gave birth.

During a previous interview with OK! magazine, the mother-of-seven explained: “Usually he’s there by my side, but he had to bail out on because he’s fully immersed in to training at camp.

“He was there until a few hours before Rico was born.”

Following a lengthy labour, their son Prince Rico Paris Fury was born at 2.29am on September 18, weighing 6lb 13oz.

Alongside Prince Rico, Tyson and Paris are parents to Venezuela, 13, Prince John James, 11, Prince Tyson II, 7, Valencia Amber, 5, Prince Adonis Amaziah, 4, and Athena, 2.

The Fury family were recently the subject of a new Netflix docu-series, titled At Home With The Furys, which has since been renewed for a second season.

The series jumped to number one in the UK & Ireland after it premiered, with many fans binge-watching all nine episodes.

The show followed heavyweight champion of the world Tyson as he attempted to navigate retirement, his mental health, and hectic family life alongside his wife Paris and their six children.

The series also starred Tyson’s brother Tommy and his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague, who documented their journey to becoming first time parents.

While the series focused on Tyson as the main character, it seems his wife Paris was the real star of the show.

After the series premiered, viewers took to social media to praise his wife of almost 15 years for the way she handles his behaviour.

The reality show candidly explored Tyson’s mental health issues, including his bipolar diagnosis, and revealed how his moods can change in an instant.

Throughout it all, Paris remained calm and composed, but admitted it’s been tough to deal with over the years.