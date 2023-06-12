Tyrique tells Ella he needs to be tested in Love Island sneak peek

Tyrique tells Ella he needs to be tested in a sneak peek of tonight’s Love Island.

The semi-pro footballer, who has never been in a relationship before, has been coupled up with the Scottish beauty since day one.

Tonight, he pulls her for a chat to tell her what’s on his mind.

He starts by saying: “I love the pace we’re going at, there’s nothing more I could ask from you. My whole life I’ve never been a one woman man ever, it’s new feelings to me so it’s scary, I’m scared.”

Ella says: “Aww.”

Tyrique continues: “Basically, I’m letting you know that I feel like I need someone to come in…”

With Tyrique’s feelings out in the open, how will Ella take the news? And will Tyrique’s head turn when two stunning bombshells enter the villa tonight?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.