Tyra Banks responds to controversy over ‘f***ed up’ America’s Next Top Model episodes

The model came under fire for being "cruel" on the show

Tyra Banks has responded to complaints that she was way too harsh on contestants when she was the top judge on America’s Next Top Model.

With millions of people in lockdown all over the world, many have been rewatching the modelling series, and viewers began to point out how cruel some of the tasks on the show were, and specifically slammed Tyra for her insensitive attitude, with one person even suggesting she “should be in jail”.

Clearly seeing the comments on social media, Tyra took to Twitter to apologise for her behaviour on the series.

“Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you,” she wrote.

“Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs.”

Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you. Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs. ❤️ — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) May 9, 2020

One internet user had called Tyra a “monster” for how she treated the contestants on the show, while another viewer said she had “violated” the girls on the show.

Take a look at some of the complaints:

If y’all still don’t think Tyra Banks is a monster remember this episode when she yelled at this girl for not showcasing her emotions. Like Tyra really wanted this woman to dramatically boo-boo cry to display sadness or else her feelings were invalid. Wtf😂💀 pic.twitter.com/FE0yGiCKv0 — Muva (@moneymakinmuva) May 6, 2020

ANTM/Tyra Banks’ commentary aged badly & that’s the honest truth. We were kids when we were watching this so we weren’t aware of what was being framed to us. Watching those clips now…. she definitely violated and she did it a lot. — 𝕮𝖔𝖚𝖗𝖙 𝕶𝖎𝖒 💥 (@TheCourtKim) May 5, 2020

Does anybody remember that episode of ANTM where the one girl found out her friend died and the NEXT DAY, Tyra made her do a photoshoot in a GRAVE for motivation 😂 Tyra banks was a terrorist — 🇧🇧 Kakarot 🏁 (@_Lawbytheway) May 4, 2020

i honestly think there needs to be a ‘surviving Tyra Banks’ documentary https://t.co/CVBhShcW6e — rgambino (@R_Seshat) May 5, 2020

I remember watching this as a young woman & I felt extremely discouraged to be on TV bc of this scene. I was disappointed in Tyra then… She ended up pressuring this girl to get dental surgery to be “marketable.” Also my gap & TV contract say HI! https://t.co/FYfvETcpkP — Nina Parker (@MzGossipGirl) May 5, 2020

