Tyra Banks responds to controversy over ‘f***ed up’ America’s Next Top Model episodes

The model came under fire for being "cruel" on the show

Tyra Banks has responded to complaints that she was way too harsh on contestants when she was the top judge on America’s Next Top Model.

With millions of people in lockdown all over the world, many have been rewatching the modelling series, and viewers began to point out how cruel some of the tasks on the show were, and specifically slammed Tyra for her insensitive attitude, with one person even suggesting she “should be in jail”.

Clearly seeing the comments on social media, Tyra took to Twitter to apologise for her behaviour on the series.

“Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you,” she wrote.

“Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs.”

One internet user had called Tyra a “monster” for how she treated the contestants on the show, while another viewer said she had “violated” the girls on the show.

Take a look at some of the complaints:

