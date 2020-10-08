The original movie was released in 2000

Tyra Banks confirms a Coyote Ugly reboot is in the works

Tyra Banks has confirmed a Coyote Ugly reboot is in the works.

The original movie was released 20 years ago, and Tyra starred alongside Maria Bello, Bridget Moynahan, Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia, Izabella Miko, and LeAnn Rimes in the film.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Tyra teased: “I literally was supposed to be on a conference call today about bringing Coyote Ugly back.”

“Yes, we are talking about trying to do Coyote Ugly 2 or a series.”

The 46-year-old then recalled how she landed the role to begin with.

Tyra said: “For my audition for Coyote Ugly, they asked me what song I wanted to play. I was like, ‘OK, I’ll take Prince’s ‘Kiss.’ … They push play. I’m in this huge hotel room, all these casting people lined up looking at me. And I’m dancing. I’m head whipping.”

“The whole song I ended up dancing. Then after I’m out of breath, and then they all just started laughing. They’re like, ‘We are so sorry, but we were enjoying that so much, we kept the music going.'”

