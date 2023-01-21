Tyler Stanaland enjoys holiday with Selling the OC co-star Alex Hall – amid Brittany Snow divorce

Tyler Stanaland is enjoying a holiday with his Selling the OC co-star Alex Hall, amid his divorce from Brittany Snow.

On Friday, it was reported that the Hairspray actress had filed for divorce from her husband of nearly three years, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

The pair announced their split last September, revealing they each needed to live their most “fulfilling and authentic lives” apart.

In photos published by Page Six, Tyler is seen on holiday with his Selling the OC co-star Alex at the Atlantic Royal Hotel in Dubai.

The pair appeared to enjoy drinks at the hotel’s bar.

Alex had previously shared a video on her Instagram story of she and Tyler cheersing glasses by the pool.

It’s unclear whether the pair are travelling together for their series Selling the OC, or are enjoying each other’s company.

Anyone who watches #SellingTheOC, are alex and tyler together 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/SQf7TmS9Ty — Riverdalefan (@Bugheadvarchi_) January 20, 2023

Alex previously had to slam rumours that she was the reason behind Tyler’s split from Brittany.

During an interview with PEOPLE, the Selling the OC star said: “I think people really want to hold onto that idea that there’s something there between Tyler and I.”

“I mean, at this point, we’re just friends, so there’s nothing more to it.”

“I don’t think that mine and Tyler’s friendship had any contribution to his divorce,” she continued.

“Tyler is a grown man and Brittany is a grown woman. I think that people need to understand there was a life that they had way before Tyler started filming and long before him and I ever became friends.”

Explaining the photos of them at the sushi restaurant, the 33-year-old said: “We were literally at our favourite sushi restaurant right by the office and somebody snapped a picture on their iPhone of us.”

“And we were out with more than just us. There was definitely all of us friends, but at the end of the day, Tyler was going through a really, really hard time.”

Alex also claimed Tyler and Brittany’s breakup had been “long coming”.

“His close friends know a little bit more about his personal life than the audience knows,” she explained.

“So anybody in their right mind, I mean, who do you call when you’re going through issues? You call your friends.”

Tyler and Brittany, who is best known for starring in Pitch Perfect, announced their separation in September – two years after they tied the knot in Malibu, California.

In matching statements, they wrote: “This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives.”

“We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

According to reports, Tyler’s role on Selling The OC put a strain on their marriage.

A source previously told PEOPLE: “Brittany never wanted Tyler on the show but he was adamant. He wanted to make a name for himself on his own terms.”

Another insider added: “They’re fully over. All of the girls [on the show] are obsessed with him. He’s been trying to be really respectful but it’s taken a toll on his marriage 100 percent.”

During the show’s first season, which premiered in August, drama unfolded between Tyler and his co-stars when he revealed Kayla Cardona tried to kiss him on two separate occasions.

Polly Brindle claimed she witnessed the alleged attempts by Kayla “twice”, and Austin Victoria claimed Kayla told Tyler that “no one had to know” about it.

Tyler told Kayla her actions made him feel uncomfortable as he was married, and Kayla promised it would never happen again.

The 33-year-old accepted that she made a mistake, and also apologised for blurring the lines between their professional and personal relationships.

Fans of the show also accused Tyler of flirting with his other female co-stars during season one – namely Alex Hall.

Tyler and Brittany began dating in 2018, after Tyler slid into Brittany’s DMs.

The couple got engaged in early 2019 when Tyler popped the question in their kitchen, and they tied the knot on March 14, 2020.