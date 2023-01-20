Two rumoured bombshells have been revealed for Love Island’s 2023 winter series.

The hit dating show returned to our screens on Monday, January 16 – with Maya Jama at the helm.

Since then, there has been no shortage of drama; from fights to two contestants knowing each other prior to entering the villa.

It was previously reported that Love Island set for a major shake-up as not one, but two former Islanders will enter the South African villa – following in the footsteps of Adam Collard.

However, the twist is that the two “ultimate bombshells” will be from Love Island’s international versions.

The two former Love Island contestants are reportedly the Australian version’s Jessie Wynter and Aaron Waters.

Jessie appeared on the 2019 series of the show, while Aaron placed runner-up on the 2021 series.

An ITV source previously told The UK Sun: “The two new international recruits are essentially professional bombshells and won’t just shake up the villa – they’ll blow it apart.”

“Both of them bed-hopped, bonked and had blistering rows on their seasons of Love Island,” the source continued.

“And neither has a shred of British restraint about them.”

“They’re going to create explosive telly, just like they did the first time round. They are exactly what this series needs to cause some serious drama.”

