TWO pro dancers will miss tonight’s Dancing with the Stars after testing positive for Covid-19

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Two pro dancers will miss tonight’s Dancing with the Stars, after testing positive for Covid-19.

Stephen Vincent, who is partnered with Ellen Keane, and Salome Chachua, who is paired with Jordon Conroy, will both miss tonight’s quarter-finals.

Ervinas Merfeldas will replace Stephen, while Emily Barker will replace Salome.

Ellen and Stephen | KOBPIX.
Jordan and Salome | KOBPIX.

Earlier this week, Erica Cody confirmed her pro dancing partner Denys Samson’s return to the show, after missing it last week while he recovered from Covid-19.

Jockey Nina Carberry, Paralympian swimmer Ellen Keane, singer Erica Cody, cyclist Nicolas Roche and Love Island star Matthew MacNabb have all made it through to tonight’s quarter-final.

Dancing with the Stars airs on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player, Sundays at 6:30pm.

