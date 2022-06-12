TWO of Gemma Owen’s exes are set to enter the Love Island villa

Two of Gemma Owen’s exes are reportedly set to enter the Love Island villa.

During Friday night’s episode, the hit dating show teased the arrival of the 19-year-old’s former flame Jacques O’Neill.

The professional rugby player, 23, will enter the villa on tonight’s show, leaving Gemma shocked.

According to The Sun on Sunday, Wrexham footballer Cameron Green is also waiting to make his entrance on the show.

The 23-year-old has spent time at Gemma’s home and met her family after they hooked up.

He also modelled for Gemma’s beachwear brand and appeared on a promotional post on her father Michael’s Instagram account.

A friend of Gemma’s told the publication: “Her family really liked him, especially as he was a sporty, hard-working footballer.”

“His entry into the villa later in the season could tug on her heart strings. He and Gemma have a great connection, and they look great together.”

An ITV spokesperson added: “Gemma and Cam are friends.”

Gemma will be reunited with her ex Jacques tonight after recoupling with Luca Bish during Friday night’s episode.

In the first recoupling of the season, the 23-year-old fishmonger stole Gemma from Italian contestant Davide.

Early in the episode, tensions were high between Luca and Davide, as both boys competed for Gemma’s affection.

After the boys told Luca that Davide wanted to speak to him, he confronted the 27-year-old Italian and said: “I hear you’re p****d off that I took Gemma for a chat.”

Davide responded : “I am not p****d off you took Gemma for a chat, why did you not come and tell me? At least have the balls to come and tell me, ‘Oh look Davide, I fancy her.’”

Luca then said: “It’s not that I’ve not got the balls, we are in the same villa, you’re going to see it aren’t you.”

Later in the episode, the Islanders gathered around the fire pit for the much-anticipated recoupling, and the focus was on Luca as he made his decision.

He said: “I’d like to couple up with this girl because ever since walking through that door she caught my eye. Obviously it wasn’t an easy decision and probably until I was sat here right now I didn’t know what I was gonna do.”

“I said when I came in here I’d stay true to myself and hopefully that pays off. So the girl I’d like to couple up with is Gemma.”

Luca was previously coupled up with Paige, who has now been left single alongside Afia.

Following Friday night’s recoupling, the new couples are:

Tasha and Andrew

Indiyah and Ikenna

Amber and Dami

Gemma and Luca

Ekin-Su and Davide

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

