The show has been renewed for two more seasons

Two new real estate agents join the cast of Selling Sunset

Two new real estate agents have joined the cast of Selling Sunset.

The hit reality series follows the personal and professional lives of the glamourous realtors working at luxury real-estate brokerage The Oppenheim Group.

The Netflix show has been renewed for a fourth and fifth season, which will see two new additions join the brokerage.

First up is Mexican-American actress Vanessa Villela, who is best known for playing Emiliana in ‘El Señor de los Cielos’ and Sara in ‘Una Maid en Manhattan’.

The 43-year-old has also starred in Tough Love, Eva Luna, En Otra Piel and Super Bomberos, and will now set to move into the world of real estate.

In a press release, Netflix described her career transition “a very personal, spiritual, and emotional journey for her,” adding: “Vanessa has decided to start a new chapter in her life and is ready to find her way in the competitive LA real estate market.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Villela (@vannevillela)

Chef Emma Hernan will also be joining the cast, who is the CEO of vegan frozen-food company Emma-Leigh & Co.

According to Netflix, Emma “is a self-made multi-millionaire, with big real estate clients and an even bigger heart,” who ventured into real-estate after purchasing her own multimillion dollar home.

Vanessa and Emma will be joined by Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander and Davina Potratz in the upcoming seasons.

Selling Sunset fans, those Oppenheim couches are getting a little more crowded in Season 4. Vanessa Villela, a Mexican-American novela star turned real estate agent and Emma Hernan, an entrepreneur who has an interesting history with the ladies have joined the cast 🔔 pic.twitter.com/lkX9TO8eBt — Netflix (@netflix) May 26, 2021