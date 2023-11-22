Two new celebrities to enter I’m A Celeb campsite

Two new celebrities have been revealed to enter the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! campsite.

The news was announced on Wednesday night’s episode of the show which saw Jamie Lynn return to camp victorious, after securing 10 stars for her campmates.

Ten celebrities are already getting used to their jungle surroundings, but it will soon be interrupted by the arrival of two bombshell campmates – professional boxer Tony and Italian jockey Frankie.

The Italian jockey has been based in the UK for a number of years now.

A source previously told the publication that Frankie has been lined up as a “superstar” signing, with producers hoping he will be “brilliant in the Bushtucker Trials”.

Frankie said: “This is going to be tougher than a horse race, it is going to be a challenge, but I am looking forward to it all.”

“I am going straight from riding to the jungle. But you don’t get to do this everyday so why not?,” the star added.

Meanwhile, Tony is a professional boxer, who retired in 2018, and now works as a pundit for the sport.

The Liverpool native has numerous titles under his belt, including heavyweight, cruiserweight and lightweight to name a few.

However, The Sun recently reported that the jungle could be the athlete’s toughest challenge yet.

Tony said: “This is going to be very hard and I am apprehensive. I had to think long and hard about doing it because it is so out of my comfort zone and it was my missus who talked me around doing it.”

The stars are set to become camp coaches and lead their new campmates into battle, in the “Scarena.”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues Thursday at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.