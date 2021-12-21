Two new cast members join season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Two new cast members have joined season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff will all return for the new season, and Diana Jenkins will join the Bravo show as a full-time Housewife.

Kathy Hilton will return as a “friend of” the housewives, and Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino will also join the show in the same capacity.

According to E! News, Diana is the founder, chair and CEO of lifestyle drink company Neuro Brands.

The mother-of-three is also a passionate philanthropist and activist, and she has established several advocacy programs and organisations.

Sheree is also a business owner, who founded WHOOP ASH skincare.

She’s also the mother to a 29-year-old son Trey, whom she shares with her ex-husband Will Smith. The former couple tied the knot in 1992, but divorced three years later. Sheree remains close to Will and his current wife Jada Pinkett Smith. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheree Zampino (@shereezampino) The news of new cast members comes after Kyle Richards responded to rumours her close friend Kris Jenner was set to join the show. In an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, the 52-year-old said she thinks Kris is “too busy” to join the show as an official housewife, but teased the possibility of a Kardashian-Housewives crossover special. She said: “Kris Jenner is one of the busiest women I know, I’m lucky she even comes to my events on camera because she’s so busy.” “We make a point to show up on each other’s shows here and there to support each other but we’re both so busy, there’s no way. People have joked about her doing the Housewives but I think she’s got her hands full.” “Maybe we could do a special with us all together!” Kyle added. Bravo have not yet confirmed a release date for season 12 of RHOBH.