These bombshells are set to shake up the show

Two new boys set to enter the Love Island villa

Two new boys are set to enter the Love Island villa.

Tonight’s episode saw Shannon Singh get booted from the show after a dramatic recoupling.

On Thursday night’s episode, bombshell Chuggs will enter the villa, where he is hoping to find a “babe and a best friend all in one”.

Also joining this year’s lineup is Welsh native Liam.

The two new boys will join Liberty Poole, Jake Cornish, Faye Winter, Brad McClelland, Aaron Francis, Kaz Kamwi, Toby Aromolaran, Sharon Gaffka, Hugo Hammond and Chloe Burrows in the Spanish villa.

Love Island continues on Wednesday night at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

