Two bombshells will enter the villa later tonight...

Two more Islanders DUMPED from Love Island

Abigail and Dale have been dumped from Love Island.

Earlier this week, viewers were asked to vote for their favourite contestants – with Kaz, Abigail, Mary, Tyler, Dale and Jake receiving the fewest votes.

The remaining boys had to decide which girl they wanted to dump from the villa, and they chose Abigail.

Similarly, the girls had to choose which boy they wanted to dump, and they picked Dale.

Ad

Later tonight, two bombshells will enter the villa – Priya and Aaron.

Who’s heads will they turn?