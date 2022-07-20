Two more contestants have been DUMPED from the Love Island villa

Billy and Summer have been dumped from the Love Island villa.

The Islanders’ VIP party at the Vibe Club was cut short by Laura Whitmore’s bombshell entrance on Tuesday.

She announced that Summer, Billy, Danica and Dami were voted the public’s least favourite contestants.

The girls decided to save Dami, as he had a good connection with Indiyah.

The boys opted to save Danica, because she had more of a “willingness” to get to know potential new bombshells.

Billy had been getting to know Danica before he called time on their romance on Tuesday, while Summer remained a singleton after Dami dumped her after Casa Amor.

