Two more celebrities voted off I’m A Celeb in shock double elimination

Adam Woodyatt and Matty Lee have become the fifth and sixth celebrities to leave I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!.

The EastEnders star and the Olympic diver were voted off the show in a shock double elimination on Friday night.

There’s now just four celebrities left in the I’m A Celeb camp – including Frankie Bridge, Danny Miller, David Ginola and Simon Gregson.

During their exit chat with Ant and Dec, Adam said: “I’ve had so much fun, I’ve had such a laugh. Even when you sent me back down to The Clink I had a lovely evening with Arlene.”

Matty, who won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, added: “The public only see a very serious athlete on the board, I have to be in the game. But I know there’s a funny side to me – there’s a funny side to everyone.”

“And I thought going in there would show everyone exactly who I am, and I hope I’ve done that.”

They dived into Castle life together but now, the act is up! We’ve got the intel on what @adamwoodyatt and @mattydiver are getting up to as soon as they depart our fortress! ⚔️ #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/xl38S85qKF — I’m A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 11, 2021

Both stars also revealed who they would like to win the show.

Adam backed David to win the series, while Matty said he hopes Frankie will be crowned Queen of the Castle this weekend.

This year’s I’m A Celebrity final will air on Sunday, December 12, at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

