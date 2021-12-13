Two more celebrities join Dancing With The Stars 2022 lineup

Aslan’s Billy McGuinness and Irish jockey Nina Carberry have joined the Dancing with the Stars 2022 lineup.

They join the previously confirmed lineup of TV presenter Grainne Seoige, newscaster Aengus Mac Grianna, Paralympian Ellen Keane, comedian Neil Delamere, singer Erica Cody, model Missy Keating and Irish bicycler Nicholas Roche.

Speaking about his upcoming stint on DWTS, Billy said: “For the last 40 years, my head has been in the world of music. Now I’m dipping my toe into the world of dance and I’m so excited. It’s a whole new challenge and I’m loving it.”

Nina, who is the daughter of the legendary Tommy Carberry, added: “I’m looking forward to being on Dancing with the Stars, Series 5. Although this is something new to me, I’m relishing the challenge. I wish all my fellow contestants good luck!”

Dancing With The Stars will return to RTÉ One in January 2022, with presenters Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne at the helm. Loraine Barry and Brian Redmond will return to the DWTS judging panel, but longstanding judge Julian Benson will be replaced by acclaimed choreographer Arthur Gourounlian. Read more about the upcoming season here.