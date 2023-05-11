Two more campmates have been eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… South Africa

Carol Vorderman and Paul Burrell have been eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… South Africa.

Upon her exit from the African savannah, Carol said: “It was a very different experience. The first time in Australia was so new.”

“Every single thing was new. Of course, we’d all seen it on the telly, so when you got there, you were sort of reacting to that.”

“This camp was completely different and there were many more surprises in this series. But, wonderful. Slightly more intense I would say. But some great people in this camp and that’s what makes it really.”

Meanwhile Paul said: “It was incredible. It was absolutely wonderful, I had the best time ever because of the people. I was with the best of the best.”

“There was just love and laughter. There was no tension at all, it was just a real celebration of everything jungle and the bush. It was full of laughter.”