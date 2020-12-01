The celebs admitted they had 'mixed emotions' about leaving

Two more campmates get sent home from I’m A Celeb

Russell Watson and Jessica Plummer have been voted off I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here.

Ant and Dec delivered yet another double elimination on tonight’s show, as the final edges nearer.

Eastenders star Jessica lasted 18 days in the castle, while classical singer Russell lasted just 15.

During his stint on the show, Russell celebrated his 54th birthday, and bravely opened up about surviving two brain tumours.

The father-of-two also took part in one of the funniest trials of the series so far, leaving Ant and Dec in stitches in the ‘Rancid Rotisserie’.

28-year-old Jessica also took part in her fair share of trials, including the gruesome ‘Sickening Stalls’, in which she had to drink 6 vile concoctions.

There are now only six celebs remaining on the show, with a winner being crowned on Friday, December 4.

I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here continues on Virgin Media One on Wednesday at 9pm.