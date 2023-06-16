TWO Love Island stars sign up for Celebs Go Dating

Not one, but two Love Island stars have signed up for Celebs Go Dating.

Six celebrities are single and ready to mingle in the upcoming series, which kicks off later this summer.

A source told The UK Sun: “This series of Celebs Go Dating is gearing up to be very special.”

The first Love Island contestant confirmed to appear on the upcoming series of Celebs Go Dating is Chloe Burrows.

The blonde beauty appeared on the hit dating show back in 2021.

She found love with Toby Aromolaran, and they placed runners-up behind Millie Court and Liam Reardon.

Unfortunately, the couple split less than a year after leaving the Majorcan villa, and Chloe is now living in Essex with Millie.

Adam Collard is the second Love Island star appearing on Celebs Go Dating.

The Geordie initially entered the Majorcan villa back in 2018; however, in a first for the show, he re-entered the villa last summer as the “ultimate bombshell”.

He struck up a romance with Paige Thorne; however, it fizzled out just months after they left the villa.

Comedian Spuddz, Made in Chelsea’s Mark-Francis Vandelli, Lottie Moss and Vanessa Feltz have also been confirmed for the show’s line-up.