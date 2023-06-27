TWO Love Island stars leave the villa in shock dumping

Medhi and Mal have been dumped from the Love Island villa.

On Monday night, fans were asked to vote for their favourite boy and favourite girl, leaving the contestants with the fewest votes at risk of being dumped from the villa.

Medhi and Mal received the fewest votes, which meant they lost their place on the show.

The Islanders were shocked and upset by the result, particularly Whitney who has had a romance with Medhi since she entered the villa as a bombshell during the first week.

In his exit interview, Medhi said: “It’s always a sad feeling when you have to leave somewhere, but that was such a great experience, I’m so thankful for it.”

“I’ve met incredible people, and made friends for life. I feel like I could’ve found love with Whitney, so it’s to be continued on that one.

“We had ups and downs but if we focus on the ups they were so good. Obviously it’s hard for me to leave now as we had something good going on but I’m hopeful we can make things work, for now she needs to live her experience to the fullest.”

Before she was dumped from the Island, Mal was also coupled up with Sammy, and had been getting to know him over the past week.

In her exit interview, Mal said: “It’s not often that you meet someone that you have an instant connection with and have so much in common with like I did with Sammy.”

“I do mean it when I say, Sammy was literally the boy version of me. My goodbye was so awkward, but sometimes I put on a front as it’s easier to laugh than cry. I didn’t want him to see me upset and I could see he was upset. He’s there to find a connection and I’m happy if he’s happy.”

“That connection with Sammy was just so innocent and pure, it was lovely. Short, obviously. From the moment I first met him to the last night, we had a very mature conversation. He’s grown so much.”

“The most amazing thing to see in a person is growth. I could tell by the way he was acting around me. From what I’d seen before, he’s so different. I think before he didn’t really think before he spoke.”

“But It would be so weird if I was crying about Sammy, as I just met him. I met him last week. It would be bizarre if I was crying. I genuinely did really like him and it could have gone somewhere but we’ll never know.

Medhi and Mal also backed Ella and Tyrique to go on and win the show, as they have the strongest connection in the villa.

Love Island continues on Wednesday night at 9pm on ITV2 and Virgin Media Two.





